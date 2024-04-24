Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.3 %

TTWO stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

