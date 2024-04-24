Cwm LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,859,000 after buying an additional 1,610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

