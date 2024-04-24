Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

