iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $26.20

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $24.95. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 17,546,831 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

