Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.