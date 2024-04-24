Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 285 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

