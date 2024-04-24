Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

DLR opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

