Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECK opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

