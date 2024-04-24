Timothy Peters Sells 1,500 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$45,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,792.50.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE ENGH opened at C$30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$38.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

