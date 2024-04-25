Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $15.69

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. As a group, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.