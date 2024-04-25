Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
SU opened at $39.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.