Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
