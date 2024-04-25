Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solid Biosciences stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.17% of Solid Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

