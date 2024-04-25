Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

