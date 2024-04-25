Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHG opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

