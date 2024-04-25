Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $13.63

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

