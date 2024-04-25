Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.46. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.