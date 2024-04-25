BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.48.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$45.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of C$43.96 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0377747 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

