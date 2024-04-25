Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$66.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.41. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$34.59 and a 1 year high of C$72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Insiders sold a total of 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

