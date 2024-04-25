Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.3 %

H opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

