Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 196.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

