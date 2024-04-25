Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.53.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

