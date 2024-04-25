Berenberg Bank Lowers Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target to GBX 100

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

Ilika Stock Up 3.6 %

IKA stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 24.99 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.31 million, a PE ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.50.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

