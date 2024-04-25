J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.06. The stock has a market cap of £909.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

