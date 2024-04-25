Financial Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Intelsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.24 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.42 Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intelsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KORE Group and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75% Intelsat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KORE Group and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 266.13%.

Summary

Intelsat beats KORE Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

