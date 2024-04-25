J Richard Wollenberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) Stock

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) insider J Richard Wollenberg purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,087.94).

Galileo Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Galileo Resources stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 12.53. Galileo Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £13.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

