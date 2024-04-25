J Richard Wollenberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) Stock

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) insider J Richard Wollenberg purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,087.94).
Galileo Resources Stock Down 4.2 %
Galileo Resources stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 12.53. Galileo Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £13.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
