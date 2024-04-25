Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

