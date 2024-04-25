Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $211.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

