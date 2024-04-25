Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Shares of LYV opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

