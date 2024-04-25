Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

