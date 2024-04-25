Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.