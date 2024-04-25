MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $526.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $526.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $562.87.

MSCI opened at $464.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

