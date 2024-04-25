Duality Advisers LP Takes $694,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

