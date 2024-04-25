Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

