Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,384 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 87.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $238,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $32,674,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 83,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

