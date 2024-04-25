Duality Advisers LP Purchases 5,372 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Masonite International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.