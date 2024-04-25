Duality Advisers LP Acquires 9,047 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 575,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 147,549 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 173,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.