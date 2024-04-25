Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) PT at $31.88

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156 over the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth $66,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

