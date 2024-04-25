HC Wainwright Comments on Gold Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

