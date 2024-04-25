Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

