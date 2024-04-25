Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $38.20

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.