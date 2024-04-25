Zacks Research Comments on Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

