Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $12.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
