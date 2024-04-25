Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

