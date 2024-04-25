Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 35,543 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

