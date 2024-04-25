Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

