Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 222,200 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 930.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 292,926 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

