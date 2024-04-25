Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $725.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

