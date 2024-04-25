NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $827.57 and last traded at $822.71. Approximately 18,280,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 51,885,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $849.38 and a 200-day moving average of $631.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.