Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

