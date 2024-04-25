Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $137,000 in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

